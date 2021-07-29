Akeredolu’s victory, a reflection of people’s mandate — APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Ondo State, Mrs Omowunmi Ohwovoriole says Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s victory at the Supreme Court is a reflection of the people’s mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court on Wednesday in Abuja, upheld the governor’s victory in the Ondo state Oct. 10, 2020 governorship poll.

Ohwovoriole, the Chairman, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara said this on Thursday in a statement in Akure.

She said the sterling performance of the governor during his first term in office made his second term in office possible.

“This explains why the people of the state went into wild jubilations after the verdict of the Supreme Court was announced,” she said.

The chairman congratulated the governor’s wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the deputy governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa and the people of the state for standing by the governor.

She extended the felicitation to the state chapter of APC, saying the governor’s victory showed the party chose the right candidate during the last election. (NAN)

