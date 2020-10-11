Akeredolu’s re-election, mandate to build on first term legacies — Group

A Non Governmental Organisation, My Choice Group, has described the re-election of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in the just concluded Oct. 10, polls in Ondo State as a mandate to build on good legacies by the APC first term government in the state.

Mrs Omowumi Ohwovoriole, the Founder of the group, stated this in a congratulatory statement on Sunday in Akure.

Akeredolu was declared as winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having polled 292,830 votes while Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 195,791 votes and Mr Ajayi Agboola, the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got 69,127 votes.

“I congratulate Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his victory in the Oct. 10, election.

“His re-emergence is a renewed mandate to build on the foundations already laid toward improving the lives of the people,” she said.

She described the election as peaceful and the emergence of Akeredolu as a victory well deserved, saying it would go a long way in consolidating on the good works of his administration during the first term in office.

The group’s founder applauded APC’s supporters for good conduct during and after the election, assuring the people of the state of better days ahead as the administration of Akeredolu was committed to their welfare and the development of the state among comity of states in Nigeria.

According to her, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has done a credible job in the election.

Ohwovoriole, who also used the opportunity to task all political actors to eschew post election violence, urged them to embrace peace in the interest of all and to join hands with Akeredolu in building a greater Ondo State.(NAN)