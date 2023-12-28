Akeredolu’s demise great loss to Ondo State, says Mimiko

Dr Abbas Mimiko says the death of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu is a great loss to the Ondo State.

Mimiko, an indigene of the state and a psychiatrist, expressed grief over Akeredolu’s demise in a condolence message Wednesday night made available in Abuja.

According to him, the death of Gov. Akeredolu on Wednesday is a great loss to Ondo State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Mimiko, an aspirant in the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State, said: “Arakunrin Akeredolu will be remembered as one of the finest minds in Nigeria’s legal profession.

“He is one man who dedicated himself to the service of Ondo State and a dogged fighter for true federalism, especially with regard to community policing.”

He recalled Akeredolu’s heroic role in the formation of the Amotekun security outfit in the state and the entire South West.

He said: “Although, the idea of Amotekun security outfit was initially resisted by the federal authorities during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Arakunrin Akeredolu, as chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, was able to clear all doubts and disabuse the minds of those who read sinister motives to the initiative.

“Through Amotekun complimenting the federal security agencies, the wave of indiscriminate killings, kidnappings, banditry and destruction of farmlands threatening the South West has been significantly reduced.”

Mimiko, who prayed for the repose of the soul of Akeredolu, asked God to give the family and the good people of Ondo State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.(NAN)

