Akeredolu’s death leaves void that transcends state borders – Uzodimma

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has expressed sadness over the passing away of former Governor of Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu at 67.

In a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu in Owerri, the governor said Akeredolu’s death had left a vacuum that went beyond state borders.

Akeredolu reportedly died on Wednesday while receiving treatment for a terminal illness in Germany.

Describing the late Akeredolu as a “distinguished leader and an in-law to behold”, Uzodimma noted that the deceased’s astuteness in public service and commitment to public opinion which helped to shape matters of national interest could not be forgotten in a hurry.

The governor commiserated with Akeredolu’s widow, Betty, the entire Akeredolu family and the people and Government of Ondo State over the huge loss.

Uzodimma said: “I extend my deepest condolences, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, to our dearest sister, Her Excellency, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the Akeredolu family, the Government and the good people of Ondo State.

“The passing of His Excellency Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu leaves a void that transcends state borders.

“His astuteness in public service and unwavering commitment to public opinion has indelibly shaped matters of national interest.

“We grieve, not only for a distinguished leader, but also an in-law to Imo state.

“May God, in His infinite mercy, grant Governor Akeredolu eternal rest as our thoughts and prayers are with the Akeredolu family, and we pray for the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Uzodimma added.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been sworn-in as the new governor of Ondo following the demise of Akeredolu. (NAN)

