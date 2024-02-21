Akeredolu’s contributions to legal profession are inspirational – ex-Minister of Justice

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, says the contributions of late Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to legal profession are inspiration to members of the bar.

Kayode said this during a special court service held in honour of late Akeredolu by the Ondo State Judiciary, on Wednesday in Akure.

He said that the late legal icon would be remembered and cherished in the profession.

“Aketi’s contributions to the legal profession, as a Senior Advicate of Nigeria (SAN), a Life Bencher, and his service first as Attorney-General of Ondo State and later as Governor of Ondo State, will be remembered and cherished.

“Having attained the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu exemplified excellence and professionalism in the practice of law.

“He served as an inspiration for many aspiring lawyers and a role model for colleagues within the NBA.

“Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN left a lasting impact on the legal profession through his dedicated service to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA),” Kayode said.

The former minister explained that late Akeredolu as the 24th President of the NBA, served the association with commitment and integrity.

“Akeredolu’s tireless efforts toward the advancement of the legal community are commendable, his expertise and guidance helped shape the legal profession.”

Kayode also said that late Akeredolu made significant contributions to national security through the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network condenamed: Amotekun Corps.

He said that the security championed by the former governor was aimed at enhancing security and safeguarding the lives and properties of the people in the state, in the South-west and in Nigeria.

“This initiative demonstrated his commitment to the well-being of the citizens and his proactive approach in addressing security challenges.

“His legacy in the field of national security will and must undoubtedly continue to inspire this and future generations.

“Akeredolu loved life and living, which is just very well because life is a storm, an ephemeral storm.

“He never tried to calm the storm. Only Jesus could do that. He would rather calm himself as every storm must pass. Aketi’s storm has passed. He is calm where he is now.

“Aketi was not perfect. Only the Almighty God is. But he strove to do his best. Ultimately that is what matters most. And that’s the lesson we all must imbibe,” he said.

The former Attorney-General of the Federation described late Akeredolu as a respected leader, a quintessential bar man and an accomplished individual, saying he was a committed nationalist just as he was an ‘Oodua’ to the core.

“He showed that these two qualities were possible to hold together in the spirit of Awoism.

“Aketi, his lifelong nickname, was easily and meritoriously honoured by this nation as a Commander of The Order of the Niger. A honour he very well deserved. A honour that captured his very essence. He was a Commander of men, and of ideas.

“By Ondo Yoruba standards, Aketi died a young man, below seventy years. But then we see that it is never how long, but how well. Within the time allotted to him by the Almighty, he achieved more than most who lived even up to eighty or more years,” he said.

Kayode, therefore, offered his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late governor.

“Let all of us find comfort in the legacy of Oluwarotimi “Aketi” Akeredolu. His service to Ondo state, Southwest Nigeria and Nigeria endures as a testament to his zest for life, his humanity, his dedication, his passion, and his outstanding contributions,” he stated. ( NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke