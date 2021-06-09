Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on traditional rulers to support government’s efforts aimed at tackling insecurity and criminal activities in the state.

Akeredolu made the call in Akure during the passing out ceremony of the second batch of 503 recruits of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Amotekun, Ondo State Command.

Akeredolu commended the effort of Amotekun in tackling insecurity in the state.

The governor, who donated 20 patrol vehicles to the command, also inaugurated the administrative headquarters of the security outfit to commemorate100 days of his second term in office.

”We seek maximum support and cooperation of the people, traditional rulers, and financial institution for qualitative intelligence gathering.

Earlier, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, Commandant, WNSN, Ondo State Command, appreciated the support of the state government towards the enforcement of necessary amenities for the agency.

Adeleye promised to work with other security agencies to combat crimes in the state with the security architecture and machinery put in place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WNSN is a security outfit responsible for curbing insecurity in the six SouthWest states of Nigeria.

NAN also reports that the outfit was founded on Jan. 9, 2020 in Ibadan, Oyo State, by the six governors of the region as the first regional security outfit initiated by a geopolitical zone in Nigeria. (NAN)

