Akeredolu urges traditional ruler’s support in tackling insecurity

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on traditional rulers support government’s efforts aimed at tackling insecurity and activities  in the state.

Akeredolu made the call in Akure during the passing out ceremony of  the batch of 503 recruits of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed , Ondo State Command.

Akeredolu commended the effort of in tackling insecurity in the state.

The governor, who donated 20 patrol vehicles the command, also inaugurated the administrative headquarters of the security outfit commemorate100 days of his term in office.

”We seek maximum support and cooperation of the people, traditional rulers, and financial institution for qualitative intelligence gathering.

Earlier, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, Commandant, WNSN, Ondo State Command, appreciated the support of the state government towards the enforcement of necessary amenities for the agency.

Adeleye promised work with other security agencies combat crimes in the state with the security architecture and machinery put in .

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports WNSN is a security outfit responsible for curbing insecurity in the six SouthWest states of Nigeria.

also reports the outfit founded on Jan. 9, 2020 in Ibadan, Oyo State, the six governors of the region as the first regional security outfit initiated a geopolitical zone in Nigeria. ()

