Akeredolu to partner College of Agriculture on advanced space technology

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has pledged his administration’s readiness partner the College of Agriculture (FECA), Akure.

According him, the aim is boost agriculture in the state by facilitating the application of advanced space technology.

Akeredolu made the pledge on Monday in Akure during a courtesy call on him by the college management.

The governor. who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, acknowledged the importance of in driving the economy.

He explained that his administration was committed making agriculture attractive the youths and women across the 18 Areas (LGAs) in the state.

“The present administration will continue seek more partnerships and engagement that will boost agriculture in the state.

“I believe advanced space will enhance productivity in agriculture and also help in the management of the earth in terms of monitoring and evaluation,” he said.

Earlier, Akinyemi Fadiyimu, the Provost of FECA, said the visit was inform Akeredolu of the forthcoming advanced space workshop which is meant enhance technologically-based agriculture in the state.

Fadiyimu, who lauded the giant strides of the Akeredolu administration in agriculture, called on the government support agricultural sector through technology.

The provost also praised the governor the Youths in the Ridges initiative which had empowered the youth to more in agriculture in the state. (NAN) 

