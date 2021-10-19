Akeredolu to partner College of Agriculture on advanced space technology

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has pledged his administration’s readiness to partner the Federal College of Agriculture (FECA), Akure.

According to him, the aim is to boost agriculture in the state by facilitating the application of advanced space technology.

Akeredolu made the pledge on Monday in Akure during a courtesy call on him by the college management.

The governor. who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, acknowledged the importance of technology in driving the economy.

He explained that his administration was committed to making agriculture attractive to the youths and women across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

“The present administration will continue to seek more partnerships and engagement that will boost agriculture in the state.

“I believe advanced space technology will enhance productivity in agriculture and also help in the management of the earth in terms of monitoring and evaluation,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Akinyemi Fadiyimu, the Provost of FECA, said the visit was to inform Akeredolu of the forthcoming advanced space workshop which is meant to enhance technologically-based agriculture in the state.

Fadiyimu, who lauded the giant strides of the Akeredolu administration in agriculture, called on the government to support agricultural sector through technology.

The provost also praised the governor for the Youths in the Ridges initiative which had empowered the youth to engage more in agriculture in the state. (NAN)

