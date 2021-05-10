Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says the inauguration of a mosque in the Government House on June 4, will be part of activities to mark his administration’s 100 days in office.

Akeredolu, who was re-elected governor for a second term, said the mosque would be named after the late Alhaji Khalid Fawehinmi, a former Chairman, Ondo State Muslim Welfare Board, who died in 2020, to immortalise him.

The governor made this known on Sunday when he hosted some eminent Moslem leaders in the state to the breaking of Ramadan Iftar at the International Cultural and Event Centre in Akure.

Akeredolu said his administration would be the first to build a mosque inside the Government House premises, adding that he doesn’t discriminate.

The governor called on both Muslims and Christians to co-exist peacefully, adding that both religions preach love and sacrifice.

He added that his administration will continue to prioritize merit irrespective of religious background.

The Chairman, Ondo State Muslim Welfare Board, Alhaji Zikrullah Chandy, appreciated the governor for his love and various kind gestures to the Muslim community in the state.

He equally commended Akeredolu for building a mosque in the Government House, adding that the development has further shown the special recognition accorded Muslims in the state by his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the State APC Acting Chairman, Ade Adetimehin; the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.

Also present at the iftar were top government functionaries, Muslim leaders in the state includinge the Chairman, League of Imams and Alfas, Ondo state, Sheik Ahmad Aladesawe; the Chief Imam of Akure, Alhaji Abdul-Hakeem Yayi Akorede; and Alhaji Sheik Abdulrafiu Lagbaji among several others.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

