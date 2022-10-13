Akeredolu tasks traditional rulers against crisis prone territorial ambition

Alaba-Olusola Oke

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has warned traditional rulers in the state against inordinate ambition or crisis-prone territorial expansion.



This is contained in a statement by Mrs Abooluwa Famakinwa, the Head, Media and Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, on Thursday in Akure.



The governor gave the warning at the official presentation of Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to Oba Aderemi Ilesanmi Ogidan, the Alase of Ase Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of the state.



Akeredolu advised that all traditional rulers in the state should limit their influence and activities to their domains, as the government would not tolerate anything that would jeopardise the existing peace in the state.



The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Akinwunmi Sowore, reiterated the government’s commintment to making life more meaningful and worthwhile for the people of the state, by providing basic social amenities in line with its REDEEMED Agenda.



He sought the support of royal fathers for all government’s programmes, most especially in tackling insecurity in their domains, as insecurity had become a menance in the country.



“Tackling of insecurity is a task that cannot be left in the hands of the government alone; no government can single-handedly effectively tackle it,” he said.



Akeredolu congratulated Oba Ogidan and the Eja Ruling House that produced him, saying his selection and installation followed due process as the government had always and would always maintain neutrality in the selection of Obas.



He added that selection task of traditional rulers had been left in the hands of communities.



He admonished the king to be a father to all in his domain, asking people to accord him the needed support and cooperation to succeed.



Appreciating the governor, Sowore said that Akeredolu had kept his words of installing traditional rulers in communities with vacant stools if they could put aside acrimony and self-interest.



Represented by the Parmanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Dele Adesanmi, Sowore appealed to communities with vacant stools, to take advantage of the existing political will to fill their stools.



In his response, the newly-enthroned king thanked God, kingmakers , the people of Ase and government both at the state and local levels, for making his dream of becoming a king a reality.



He plegded support for government programmes as well as the progress and peace of the community.



Earlier, the Chairman Akoko North West Local Government, Elder Samson-Ayodele Akande, said the Oba would enjoy support from all quarters, asking him to justify the confidence reposed in him by Ase Community , the local and state government.



Akande pledged the commitment of government to providing conducive and peaceful environment for the people, as any community devoid of these could not witness any meaningful development.



He appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies by reporting any strange or criminal activities to the concerned authorities in the local government area.( NAN)

