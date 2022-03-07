Akeredolu tasks stakeholders, corporate organisations on infrastructural devt. in tertiary institutions

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on kind-hearted individuals, relevant stakeholders and corporate organisations to join hands with his administration in developing the infrastructure in state-owned tertiary institutions.

Akeredolu made the call at the inauguration of Adekunle Ajasin University Business School on Monday in Akure.

The governor, who promised to see the tertiary institutions in the state prospering and working, said that he would continue to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and creative ideas to be birthed and nurtured.

“We are also resolute in our desire to continue to do our best to fund our higher institutions despite fierce competition and shrinking government resources.

“It has become clear to all that government alone cannot fund education for very obvious reasons.

“We seek support from individuals and corporate organisations toward ensuring that Adekunle Ajasin University Business School, Akure, is well positioned to deliver on its mandate.

According to him, the state government has committed so much funds into the structure which is central to the administration of the school and its programmes.

“However, there is the need to bring up other utility buildings, lodging and relaxation centre within the premises, to complement the university’s efforts at excellent service delivery,” he said.

Akeredolu, while justifying the building a business school of compelling status, said government was committed to innovation and entrepreneurial growth through provision of functional education.

The governor said that he had made deliberate efforts to strengthen the quality assurance strategy in primary and secondary schools which served as the foundation for producing upright students for the tertiary institutions in the state.

“We have also made it a policy to focus on the renovation of schools across the length and breadth of the state toward creating an enabling environment for learning.

“This business school will be another lofty signpost in our administration’s commitment to the kind of education we envisioned to drive economic growth, self-reliance among our people and all-round development in the state.

“It will offer specialised and professional courses for entrepreneurship-oriented graduates, career persons and corporate organisations through its internal resources and meaningful collaborations with other world-class business schools and institutions around the world,” he said. (NAN)

