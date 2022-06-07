Akeredolu tasks public places operators, religion centers to install CCTV

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has charged operators of public places and worship centres to install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in their premises to enhance security.

Akeredolu gave the charge on Tuesday when he received a WHO team led by the Country Representative and Head of Mission in Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, on a condolence visit.

The team was in the state to commiserate with the governor and the state over Sunday’s terror attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo in which many were either killed or wounded.

Akeredolu described the terror attack as a bad experience which had never happened in the Southwest geopolitical zone before Sunday.

The governor noted that contrary to rumours making the round, no one was kidnapped during the incident, saying “the terrorists came to maim and to kill.

“As part of measures being put in place to forestall future occurrence, public and religion centres need to install CCTV cameras in strategic places to enhance security.

“Also people should be more vigilant and report strange faces in their vicinities.’’

The governor appreciated the WHO team for identifying with the state and the support given so far, adding that he was surprised that such a dastardly act could be carried out even in a sanctuary.

“Where else is safe if that sanctuary is not safe. In war situation, even soldiers could run into church for safety. These are mad people, I’m not too sure they are human beings.

“They have lost their own humanity and there is no way you can regard them as human beings. I think they are animals in human skin.

“Initially it was rumoured that the parish priest was kidnapped, but when we got there the priest showed up and said nobody was kidnapped.

“They did not go for the Sunday collection and nothing was taken. Clearly they were there to maim and kill.” Akeredolu stressed.

While commending the WHO team for their quick response and support, the governor further solicited for more supports in several areas including social support as the situation demands.

The governor also appreciated Students of the College of Health Technology, Akure, Medical and Health Officers at the Ministry of health, Mother and Child Hospital, University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH).

He also appreciated churches, Community Pharmacists, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, individuals and everyone who donated blood or contributed kits for survivors in hospitals.

Earlier, Mulombo applauded Gov. Akeredolu for his prompt response to the situation in spite of the fact that he was outside the state when the attack happened.

The governor had arrived in Abuja for the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when the assailants struck, but had to return to Owo immediately the news broke.

Mulombo described the attack on the worshippers including little children as unspeakable, saying the WHO would offer relevant supports during the difficult situation.

“I have been engaged in many emergency responses and I can count on my fingers the number of times I saw a governor in the field going round, making sure things are right. I’m very encouraged and impressed.

“The WHO is committed to support your state to respond to all hazards and emergencies including following up on such unfortunate incident.

“I have come with my colleagues and also those working in emergency departments and specialists who can help in dealing with the situation. Also in the team are our colleagues who will give social support.

“We also came with some emergency trauma kits and some other support materials. This is just a contribution and solidarity.

“We will remain available for any additional support that Ondo State might require to deal with this difficult situation.

“We are also trying to engage other UN agencies to come together and see how we can support Ondo State to recover from this unfortunate incident,’’ he said.

Mulombo promised to continue to work with the government to make sure the state comes out stronger from the incident. (NAN)

