Akeredolu supports visually impaired person with poultry, N855,300 cash

As part of its support for Persons Living With Disability (PLWD), the Ondo State Government has empowered Mr David Majasan with a poultry farm and N855,300 to buy birds and feeds. Presenting the cheque in Akure on Monday, Mr Akin Olotu, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Agribusiness, said the governor was impressed with the diligence of Majasan to work. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Majasan is visually impaired. Olotu said that the state government was committed to alleviating poverty by empowering its citizens through agriculture and agribusinesses.

He said that the poultry farm had already been constructed by the Ondo State Agribusiness Empowerment Centre (OSAEC), which he heads. The SSA recalled that months back, Akeredolu had employed 35 persons living with disabilities into the state civil service. “Mr Governor is committed to the empowerment of our people in the agricultural sector; we are here (Majasan’s house) today because Mr Majasan is one of the beneficiaries of empowerment. “Mr Governor told me that he was impressed with the zeal and desire of Mr Majasan to work, despite the fact that he has some physical cchallenge.

“We have able-bodied men roaming the streets, looking for people who will give them money. “If you look at the environment, you will see he is a hard working person; we are convinced that he is a shining example to others that you can do something. “The day I came, he was raising the birds in one of his room; it shows that he does not want to depend on anybody to sustain his household.

“That is why we came here. We constructed the poultry and overhead tank to service the birds, we are equally giving him money today to buy the birds and feeds,” he said. Responding, Majasan said he was elated and happy with the kind gesture of the governor and prayed for his success during his second term in office. (NAN)