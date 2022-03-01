Akeredolu says equity, fairness critical for unity, growth

By Segun Giwa

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, says equitable distributions and access to socio-economic opportunities will ensure growth and unity in the country.

The governor made the remarks on Tuesday in Akure when he received the Executive Chairman of Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mrs Muheeba Dankaka.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, also said that equitable distribution of opportunities would give every state and Nigerians a sense of belonging.

“For the promotion of national unity, there is the need for fairness, equity and justice to give every citizen a sense of belonging.

“We will continue to plead that that what belongs to us should be given to us so that we can have a sense of belonging.

“By consulting widely, you will surely succeed. Let us deal fairly with every state so that all of us will have that sense of belonging. This is our country; it belongs to all of us,’’ the governor said.

Earlier, Dankaka said she visited the state in continuation of the commission’s engagement with critical stakeholders towards achieving its mandate.

“A state that is highly educated with vast agricultural land and desire for success will continue to play a pivotal role,’’ she said.

Dankaka said that the state had a fair share of representation at federal level and assured that this would be upheld and protected.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

