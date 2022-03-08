Akeredolu salutes Vice President Osinbajo at 65

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has congratulated the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Richard Olatunde,

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Tuesday in Akure.

Akeredolu saluted the vice president for his commitment and dedication to national development and nation-building, describing him as a friend and colleague with endearing qualities which had distinguished him as a sterling personality.

“Very unassuming, vice president Osinbajo is a man of many parts. His wealth of experience in law, and by extension in the service of the people, stand him out as a reservoir of knowledge.

“A legal luminary, Prof. Osinbajo has deployed his versatility in law to the admiration of all, especially in the affairs of the nation. He is one Vice President who exhibits admirable values.” the governor said.

While congratulating the vice president, Akeredolu prayed for more of God’s exceeding grace and abundant blessings as he continued to play critical roles in nation-building.(NAN)

