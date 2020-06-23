Akeredolu sacks Ondo State deputy governor’s media aide

Share the news













Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has relieved Mr Allen Sowore, Special Assistant on New Media to the embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, of his appointment with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Akure by Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and made available to newsmen.

Ajayi had been at loggerheads with his boss, Akeredolu, for some time before he finally resigned from the All Progressives Congress and joined the People’s Democratic Party.

Ajayi, however, maintains that he remains the deputy governor of the state in spite of his leaving the All Progressives Congress.

The statement advised Sowore to submit all government’s property in his possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor. (NAN)

Related