Akeredolu sacks Commissioner for Justice, Kola Olawoye, appoints another

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday sacked the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kola Olawoye.

Akeredolu, immediately appointed a human rights lawyer, Mr Charles Titiloye, as the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this known in a statement in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sacked attorney general and commissioner for justice was appointed in 2017.

The governor said that the commissioner’s removal was part of his cabinet rejig.