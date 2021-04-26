Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, expressed his readiness to deliver impactful governance to the people of the state.

Akeredolu, while speaking with newsmen in his office in Akure, thanked the people of the state for their support for his administration.

The governor, who just resumed from his annual working leave, said he was prepared to embark on more life-changing projects and policies that would make life more bearable for the people of the state.

Akeredolu assured that the ongoing projects would be completed, while new ones would also commence, to mark the first 100 days of his second term.

He further assured of his commitment to sustaining all efforts at growing the economy, while making life more abundant for the people.

“We have been on this task for more than a year without a break. I knew I needed a break so that I could be rejuvenated. I took my time to do a few things and I had a good time.

“Just as I came into the country, the first thing that was put on my table was the victory at the tribunal. It is a great tonic for any governor.

“It shows to me that I have a great task ahead, especially to the people who voted for us. My duty is to accelerate our work and do more,” the governor said.

He described his working leave as necessary in view of his workload in the past few years. (NAN)

