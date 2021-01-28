Akeredolu reiterates commitment to boost Agriculture sector

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government Mr Temitayo Oluwatuyi, pledged that his administration would maintain a reasonably high level of funding and support to the agricultural sector generally and the Agricultural Development Projects.

“We shall continue to make adequate budgetary provision for various extension programmes in the state to make this collaboration work effectively,” he said.

“In the last four years, our administration has taken giant strides in this important sector to impact positively on agricultural activities in the state and make life more meaningful for our teeming farmers, processors and other stakeholders.

“Our administration shall continue to improve infrastructural activities serving agriculture, such as good road network and agricultural equipment, to make it easier for farmers to reach out and be reached.

He said that government shall provide conducive working environment for extension officers to engender good performance and adequately train them to keep abreast of developments in the technology world.

According to him, his administration had distributed different loans to farmers at six per cent interest to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic and procured 1,000 metric tons of fertilizers for benefiting of farmers.

Earlier, Mr Adegboyega Adefarati, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, said the ministry would not relent on its efforts to provide farmers field problems to NCAM researchers for further research work.