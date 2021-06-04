Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to security of lives and properties of Ondo residents.

Akeredolu spoke on Friday in Akure during the foundation laying of the new Governor’s Lodge at the Government House, Alagbaka, as part of events to commemorate 100 days of his second term in office

According to him, the security of lives and properties of residents of the state is important and key to his administration.

The governor, who said there was a lot of challenges in the country, thanked the state security chiefs for their services.

Akeredolu urged Ondo State residents to remain focused and support the government.

“We will not be here to mislead you. Our commitment to the people is not something we can compromise,” he said.

Akeredolu also assured that professionals, with over 100 years of combined experience in various fields, would be used to build a befitting governors lodge on approximately 2,000 square meters of land.

“We are not putting up a humongous structure, but one that befits a governor.

“Other people will still use this lodge, it is not my house, but for Ondo State, which we will be proud of,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Olufemi Bello, an architect, who is the project consultant, said the existing lodge, which had become dilapidated, failed soil and material tests.

“We advised the building of a new structure. We looked at the design parameters and came up with the design of the proposed structure.

“It is a legacy project, and it is not meant for just this administration alone. Within the next 25 to 30 years, others will also use the building,” Bello said. (NAN)

