Akeredolu promises to “rid” Ondo State of COVID-19

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday in Akure reiterated his commitment to rid the state of Covid-19 and other diseases threatening health security. The governor made the declaration at the inauguration of Ondo State Public Health Laboratory, and Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC). He said that his administration, in its first term, demonstrated strong commitment to securing the health, safety and development of residents. “As we begin this second term, we are even more determined to ensure that we remain committed to this goal.

“One major challenge, the country at large, and states in particular, is low capacity for testing due to unavailability of functional and accredited laboratories to run highly-technical tests. “Consequently, our administration resolved to address this situation head-on by establishing additional laboratories. “Today, we are here to inaugurate an extension of the State Public Health Laboratory that has been accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to run the PCR tests for COVID-19. “The public health laboratory is linked to the national network of laboratories,’’ he said.

Earlier, a Deputy Director at the NCDC, Mr Tajudeen Arowolo, commended Gov. Akeredolu for the prompt release of funds to the Inter-ministerial Committee on the fight against COVID-19. Arowolo, who represented NCDC’s Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, at the function, assured that the laboratory would assist in the test for COVID-19. He added that the laboratory would also go a long way to showcase the importance attached to COVID-19 response in Ondo State.

In his remarks, Dr. Adesegun Fatusi, Chairman, Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, lauded Gov. Akeredolu for “the maximum support given to the committee’’. Fatusi described the inauguration of the laboratory as a turning point in the health sector of the state and appealed for more support from partners in the fight against COVID-19. (NAN)