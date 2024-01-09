Akeredolu: NDDC condoles with Ondo Govt

The management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to Government of Ondo State over the demise of former governor of the state, Late Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Chairman, Governing Board of NDDC, Mr Chinedu Ebie, who led the delegation of other members of the commission to Government House, Akure, described late Akeredolu as a man who was simple in nature.

Ebie commiserated with the people of Ondo State and the family over his demise, describing him as a fulfilled man.

He added that ‘Aketi’, as he was fondly called, contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of the state and Nigeria in general.

“Ondo State is an integral part of the commission so we thought it wise to condole with the people of Ondo State on the demise of Akeredolu. ‘Aketi’ as he was fondly called is a man of simplistic nature.

“He contributed immensely to NBA, and also to socioeconomic development of Ondo State and Nigeria.

“I met him in may 2021 when he chaired the southern governors forum, and I was SSG then and for the few moments we spent together he wowed me.

“For us as a commission, we come here today at the condolence on the people of Ondo State. In the same vein, we wish you very well. We are sure you will succeed as u ascend the ‘throne’,” he said.

In his response, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described his late boss as a visionary leader with integrity that earned him the nickname, “Mr talk and do”.

Aiyedatiwa said he would forever appreciate Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve in government.

He said the governor broke so many records, saying,” he produced the first female secretary to the state government, the first deputy governor and governor from Ilaje (me),” he said.

Aiyedatiwa said Akeredolu would be given a deserving state burial because he died in service.

He said the state government was waiting for communication from the immediate family as per the date of the burial.(NAN)

By Segun Giwa

