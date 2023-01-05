Akeredolu imposes 24-hour curfew in Ikare-Akoko

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko Northeast Local Government Area, following a fracas during a New Year carnival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pandemonium broke out in the town on Tuesday when a New Year carnival organised by the youths was disrupted by sporadic gun shots that rent the air.

Reports from Ikare said that revelers at the event and residents in the area took to their heels scampering for safety.

According to sources, the disruption of the carnival by suspected gunmen might not be unconnected with the supremacy battle between the Owa-Ale and the Olukare of Ikare, the two traditional rulers in the town.

In August 2022, the state government had elevated the Owa-Ale to the status of a first class traditional ruler, making the town to have two first class obas.

The announcement of the curfew is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure by Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

The statement said that the decision to impose the curfew was made at the State Security Council meeting headed by the governor on Thursday.

“This follows the escalated violent clash in the town since Tuesday, which has continued unabated, in spite of the meeting held between government and the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh and Owa Ale of Iyometa, Oba Adeleke Adegbite, to control their subjects.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order, just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of the violent clash.

“For emphasis, Ikare Akoko has been closed down for any unathourised human movement and activity until further notice,” the statement said.(NAN)