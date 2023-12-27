Akeredolu: “I have lost my friend and brother” – Fayemi mourns

……Akeredolu: “I have lost my friend and brother”

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the immediate-past governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors (NGF), has expressed profound grief over the passing of His Excellency, Rotimi Akerodolu (SAN), the Governor of Ondo State.

Fayemi described the late Akeredolu as a nationalist and statesman whose death was a great loss to the country and especially the people of Ondo State.

In a message by the head of the Fayemi Media Centre, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Fayemi described the late Akeredolu as a true friend and brother with whom he collaborated over the years, in and out of government, on several national causes, to make life better for the ordinary people.

He recalled many instances when the late governor intervened fearlessly on critical national issues and consistently stood on the side of equity, fairness, and justice.

‘’As a lawyer, NBA President, and Governor, he was an unwavering champion of the oppressed and a defender of the common man,” Fayemi said. ‘’He was deeply devoted to the ideals of equity and fairness, which motivated his outspokenness in national affairs. Although frank and courageous in expressing his views, his opinions were always grounded in the pursuit of truth, justice, good governance, and national unity.

‘’He was an outstanding governor who implemented wide-ranging infrastructural and socio-economic programs that have transformed the development of Ondo State. He has undoubtedly left indelible footprints on the sands of time as far as the state is concerned

‘’His passing grieves me deeply but I draw consolation from the fact that his was a memorable life in the service of his people. My wife and I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Ondo State, and indeed all Nigerians on the loss of this great man.

“I pray that his soul rest in peace.”

