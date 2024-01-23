Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Akeredolu for burial Feb. 23 – Family

By Favour Lashem
The family of former Governor of Ondo State, late Rotimi Akeredolu, has slated Feb. 23 for his burial.

This is contained in a burial arrangement released by the deceased eldest son, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in Ondo on Monday.

Akeredolu died on Dec. 27, 2023 at a German Hospital following a protracted illness.

The arrangement specified that the burial rites would begin from Feb. 15 to Feb. 25 in Ibadan, Akure and Owo.

“The lying in state would be held on Wednesday Feb. 21 at the State Sports Complex in Akure and the funeral service would be held on Feb. 23 at St Andrews Church, Owo to be followed by interment later in Owo.

“The entire Akeredolu family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation to all those who extended their condolence and support to us during this trying time.

“Your love and kindness serve as powerful catalysts, strengthening our unshakeable faith in God Almighty and reaffirming our commitment to serving humanity.

“As we prepare to celebrate the life of a man who embodied numerous admirable qualities and left an indelible mark, we humbly request your prayers, support, and encouragement.”(NAN)

