Akeredolu felicitates with Muslims on Eid Fitr

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has felicitated with the Muslim ummah across the country over the conclusion 2019 Ramadan fast leading to Eid Fitr.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Monday by Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to Akeredolu.

He said Ramadan fast is an annual spiritual exercise, and one of the five pillars of Islam, which contributes to the spiritual wellbeing of Muslim faithful.

According to the governor, the Ramadan fast, being a season of discipline and sacrifice, has availed Muslim faithful another opportunity to reflect on the essence of living a holy life.

He, therefore, urges them to imbibe the lessons learnt from the one-month spiritual exercise.

The governor also urged the Muslim faithful to continue to offer prayers for peace in the state and the nation in general. (NAN)

