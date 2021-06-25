Akeredolu extols virtues of Ajimobi

 Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday praised the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, for the legacy he left , one year after his demise.

Akeredolu spoke with newsmen in Ibadan the one-year memorial fidaus (Islamic prayers) for the governor.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said that Ondo State was present the event not just to remember the dead, but to celebrate the good name he left .

Akeredolu said that the legacy and good deeds the former deputy chairman of the All Congress (APC) would not be only missed in Ondo State but across the country.

“This is one of the ways we can solidarise with the family of Sen. Ajimobi.

“It is a of remembering not just the dead, as it were, but the good name that he left .

“We also remember his good works in Oyo State and the ,” he said.

One of the officiating ministers, Sheikh Muhyideen Bello, also known as Oniwaasi Agbaye, urged those still alive to lead a worthy of commendation. (NAN)

