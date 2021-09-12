Akeredolu eulogises Gabriel Igbinedion at 87

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Ondo State eulogised the Esama Benin Kingdom, Gabriel Igbinedion at 87.

Akeredolu, on the sidelines the thanksgiving ceremony for the celebration the 87th birthday of  Igbinedion praised the celebrant for touching lives different sectors.


The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports ceremony was held at St Gabriel Catholic Cathedral, Benin on Sunday.

Igbinedion clocked 87 on Sept. 11 and the thanksgiving was round off the week-long event.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said Igbinedion had done so much for the country, his state and his tribe.

“He done so much for this country, for Edo and his tribe.

almost every field life, education, aviation, almost every area endeavour: you will definitely see his hands every thing and God been so kind his humanitarian services, you cannot but celebrate a man like that at 87,” he said.

Akeredolu prayed that God should continue to give him sound health to fulfill his course life.(NAN)

