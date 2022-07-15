Akeredolu donates 50 patrol vehicles to security agencies

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Friday donated 50 patrol vehicles to security agencies to further strengthen the security of lives and property of people of the state.

Akeredolu handed over the vehicles to heads of the security agencies in the state including the Army, Navy, Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of the State Services and the Amotekun Corps.

The vehicles were distributed at the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure..

The governor explained that the donation was part of the commitment of his administration toward providing the needed support for all security agencies operating in the state.

Akeredolu said his administration placed premium on the dignity of human lives.

He vowed to smoke out all criminals in the state from their hidings and make the state uncomfortable for them.

“We still recall with trepidation the dastardly act of last month when some daredevil terrorists who have lost their souls to the devil, launched an attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa in the ancient city of Owo.

“One of my promises then to the people of Ondo State was to do everything humanly possible to strengthen the capacity of our security agencies to be able to anticipate, prevent and combat a recurrence of such man’s inhumanity to mankind.

“Today, it gives me great delight to commission and hand over additional security equipment particularly fitted Patrol vehicles, to security agencies operating in the state toward boosting the capacity of our men in the line of duty of crime fighting.

“In doing this, the agencies would be better equipped and strengthened to carry out their constitutional duties of protecting lives and property and combating acts of criminality in our dear State.

“Let me emphasise that procurement and distribution of vehicles to security agencies have been a recurring exercise in our state since we came on board. We have done this for the umpteenth time,’’ Akeredolu said.

According to him, as a government, we are aware of the inadequacies of our security agencies and we are prepared, more than ever, to be supportive because it borders on the lives of our people who voted us into office.

The governor assured the people of the state of his commitment to secure lives, property and their welfare as enshrined in Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), saying protection of lives would remain his topmost priority.

According to him, the vehicles are in addition to other logistic support which my administration has continued to render because of the conviction in the dignity of human life.

He said the vehicles would be deployed to relevant security agencies in charge of internal security to enable them function more effectively and efficiently.

Akeredolu, therefore, commended the sustained cooperation among the security agencies in the state, which he said had culminated in a more peaceful environment and reduction in crime occurrences.

“It is apposite to state that in spite of the occasional flashes of incidence of criminalities, Ondo State still remains one of the relatively peaceful states in Nigeria. I salute you all for your efforts in this regard,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the state government placed premium on lives and properties of its residents.

Adeleye appreciated the security agencies in the state for the collaborative efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

In separate goodwill messages, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Oguntoyinbo and the Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rt. Rev Daniel Ayodeji Akomolafe, commended the governor for his efforts at securing the lives and property of the people.

They called for the establishment of State Police and better empowerment for the Amotekun Corps to be able to bear arms so as to complement the efforts of the security agencies in fighting crimes. (NAN)

