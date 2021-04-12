Akeredolu dissolves OSOPADEC board

 . Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the dissolution of Oil Producing Area Commission (OSOPADEC) board.

This is contained in a statement  by the state Acting Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Monday in Akure.

He directed the most senior officer to take charge of the commission with effect from April 12, pending the reconstitution of the board.“The erstwhile members of the board are hereby directed to all government property in their possession to the of the commission who is the most senior officer,” he said.

The governor appreciating the board members for their services and contributions to the of the oil producing areas and the state at large, wished them well in their endeavours.(NAN)

