Akeredolu dies in Germany at 67

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State early on Wednesday died in Germany after a prolonged battle with Leukaemia.



An authoritative government source told the News Agency of Nigeria in Akure that the governor, 67, died in the early hours of Wednesday at the hospital.



“Yes, it is true. Gov. Akeredolu died in the early hours of this morning,” the source said.



NAN reports that the ailing governor earlier this month had written to the state House of Assembly to proceed on medical leave again and transmitted power to his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to act as governor.



Akeredolu had returned to Nigeria in September after three months medical leave in Germany, but had stayed in Ibadan, a development that had generated public outrage. (NAN)



