Akeredolu congratulates Oloja on appointment

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has congratulated Mr Martins Oloja, on his appointment as the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of the Guardian Newspaper.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Thursday in Akure.

He thanked the organisation for finding Oloja worthy of the new office, noting that he had carved a niche for himself in the media space in the country.

Akeredolu described the appointment as well-deserved “having served the same organisation meritoriously for over two decades”.

He said that Oloja had contributed immensely to building an alluring and rich brand in the Guardian Newspaper, with dedication and commitment to the tenets of journalism.

“A blunt personality who says it as it is, no matter whose ox is gored. He has over the years shown that he is indeed a watchdog for the people,” the governor said.

He said that Oloja’s pen had spoken truth to power and his kind had continued to project the media as a strong fourth estate of realm.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ondo state, his state of origin, I congratulate Oloja.

“ We are proud of his exploits in the media world, and we are happy to identify with him, “Akeredolu said. (NAN)

