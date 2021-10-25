Akeredolu commends Lions for their humanitarian services

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commended Lions Club International for complementing government’s efforts at improving the well-being of citizens in the state.

Gov. Akeredolu’s Press Officer, Bode Akinwunmi, said in a statement issued on Monday in Akure that the governor gave the commendation on Sunday when he received members of the club on a private visit.

He stated that Akeredolu expressed satisfaction at the various activities of the club in the state which had significantly added value to its development.

The governor commended the club particularly for donating a Dialysis Centre at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospital, Akure.

He noted that the club’s plan to renovate and equip the Millennium Eye Centre at the UNIMED Teaching Hospital with modern facilities would be a credible addition.

“There is nobody that won’t love an improvement on anything except the person has psychological challenges.

“On behalf of people of Ondo State, let me express our appreciation to Lions Club for the great things you have done in Ondo State.

“The Dialysis Centre is a wonderful addition to UNIMED Teaching Hospital because before now patients had to go to Ondo town for dialysis,’’ the governor said.

He assured the club of government’s support at discharging its humanitarian activities, but charged members to give their activities more publicity to attract quality membership.

Earlier, Olumuyiwa Jegede immediate past Council Chairperson of Multiple District 404, who led the visit, told the governor that the charity arm of the club had approved funds for a total overhaul of the Millennium Eye Centre.

He said the overhaul would include the remodelling of the physical structure, supply of modern equipment and training of personnel locally and overseas.

The training, he explained, would be for consultant ophthalmologists and other eye care personnel that would operate equipment installed at the centre.

“After the renovation and supply of equipment, we are sending two consultant ophthalmologists to train in Uganda, while two would be trained locally on the use of the installed equipment.

“We shall train four ophthalmology nurses and some doctors locally and after the training we shall have outreaches in all the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State,’’ he said.

While assuring the governor of speedy and qualitative delivery of the project, Lion Jegede commended Gov. Akeredolu for the various life-changing infrastructures the state government was delivering to the people.

Among other Lions who visited the governor were the Chairman of the Project Committee, Lion Olajide Ola and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public and Intergovernmental Relations, Lion Olubunmi Ademosu. (NAN)

