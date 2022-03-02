Akeredolu celebrates Adeboye at 80

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 80th birthday.

Akeredolu’s message is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, on Wednesday in Akure.

The governor described Adeboye as a God’s General whose ministry has continued to impact positively on the lives of many Christians across the world.

“On this occasion of your 80th birthday, we celebrate your grace and impact as a true Servant of God.

“You have continued to influence many lives positively, projecting the Christian values with dedication for the development of the country at large.

“Your ministry has attracted many souls to God, decimating the kingdom of darkness amid the cloud of a dwindling values.

“For us, you have lived a purposeful life, a life of vision and great mission. Your evangelism has transformed many lives even you have gained many souls to the side of God Almighty.

“Your humility and kindness have endeared you to your huge membership and beyond.

“You are a God’s general and a pillar of the Christian faith with unblemished service in God’s Kingdom. Your phenomenal life as a servant of God will continue to be an inspiration to many believers of God,” he said.

Akeredolu prayed that the almighty God would grant Pastor Adeboye longer life, good health, and more strength and grace to work in his vineyard. (NAN

