Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on those participating in the review of the 1999 Constitution to put aside partisanship for the unity of the country.Akeredolu made the call on Wednesday in Akure at the ongoing southwest zonal constitution review meeting of the senate.He said growth and eventual development of Nigeria could only be determined by decisions of its populace.He described partisanship as unprofitable and capable of distracting the national emergency of the review of the constitution.Akeredolu, who also said it was the time for candour, urged participants to chastise in love and embrace warmly afterwards.“

We must not set the stage for an unending acrimony and the blame game. We are one and should see how to move forward.“No patriot today can deny the fact that our country is in problem, and we must find a solution to the problem of this country together.“

No section of the country must feel shortchanged. Allow each region to flourish in its area of comparative advantage,” he said.Earlier, Sen. Ovie Omoagege, Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review said the Nigerian Constitution would be reviewed periodically.Omoagege who is also the Deputy Senate President, explained that some policies and decrees of the military were forced on the nation through the 1999 Constitution.Omoagege was represented by the senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Sen. Ajayi Borofice. He assured that the committee would be committed and unbiased in the review of the constitution.

Dignitaries at the event included Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District; and Sen. Biodun Olujimi, representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, who is also the Minority Leader of the Senate. (NAN)

