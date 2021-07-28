Akeredolu, Boroffice laud Supreme Court’s verdict on Ondo Governorship election 

July 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Dr Ajayi Boroffice, the Deputy Leader of the Senate,  lauded the Supreme Court’s judgment on Oct. 10 governorship election in the state.


The apex court had on Wednesday Akeredolu winner of the election in an appeal filed before it by Eyitayo Jegede, Governorship candidate of the Peoples Party (PDP).


Jegede had approached the courts on grounds that the nomination of Akeredolu by the All Progressives Congress (APC) was unconstitutional.


Akeredolu had earlier won the Tribunal and Appeal Court, which the Supreme Court upheld.


The governor, a  conference in Akure, thanked the people of Ondo Stateand his legal team for their patience and resilience during the trials.


Akeredolu said his legal team worked tremendously to ensure that justice prevailed, and all efforts to return him to office was not in futility.


“The judgment in total, from the results of tribunal to Supreme Court, shows that I had a gallant victory the Oct. 10, 2020 governorship election,” he said.


The governor said the time had come to continue infrastructure development in the three senatorial districts.


Akeredolu called on Jegede to “work hand in glove” with him to continue the development of the state.


Also, Boroffice, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Kayode Fakuyi,  said the judgment was consistent with the wishes of the good people of the state.


He, therefore, extended warm felicitation to the governor and all members of APC in the state. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , ,