Akeredolu, Boroffice laud Supreme Court’s verdict on Ondo Governorship election 

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Dr Ajayi Boroffice, the Deputy Leader of the Senate, have lauded the Supreme Court’s judgment on Oct. 10 governorship election in the state.



The apex court had on Wednesday declared Akeredolu winner of the election in an appeal filed before it by Eyitayo Jegede, Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Jegede had approached the courts on grounds that the nomination of Akeredolu by the All Progressives Congress (APC) was unconstitutional.



Akeredolu had earlier won at the Tribunal and Appeal Court, which the Supreme Court now upheld.



The governor, at a news conference in Akure, thanked the people of Ondo Stateand his legal team for their patience and resilience during the trials.



Akeredolu said his legal team worked tremendously to ensure that justice prevailed, and all efforts to return him to office was not in futility.



“The judgment in total, from the results of tribunal to Supreme Court, shows that I had a gallant victory at the Oct. 10, 2020 governorship election,” he said.



The governor said the time had come to continue infrastructure development in the three senatorial districts.



Akeredolu called on Jegede to “work hand in glove” with him to continue the development of the state.



Also, Boroffice, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Kayode Fakuyi, said the judgment was consistent with the wishes of the good people of the state.



He, therefore, extended warm felicitation to the governor and all members of APC in the state. (NAN)

