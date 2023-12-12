Tuesday, December 12, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectAkeredolu begins another medical leave, transfers power to Deputy Governor
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Akeredolu begins another medical leave, transfers power to Deputy Governor

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
84

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is to begin another medical leave on Wednesday as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

This is contained in a statement issued by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary,Mr Richard Olatunde on Tuesday in Akure.

According to the statement, Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure full recovery before resuming his official duties.

“A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

“Gov. Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in June, Akeredolu wrote  a letter to the state House of Assembly, notifying it a medical leave for 21 working days following his health condition.

NAN reports that Akeredolu notified the state House of Assembly of his resumption of duty after being abroad for three months on medical leave.(NAN)

By Segun Giwa

Previous article
NIPC boss commits to business ease, quality investments in Nigeria
Next article
Afrobeat star, “Asake”, is Nigeria’s most searched artiste on Google
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.