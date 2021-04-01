Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday, April 1, begins a 15-day working vacation, as the first installment of his 2021 Annual Leave.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure by Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement said that the governor had transmitted the development in a letter addressed to the Speaker of House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.

According to the statement, the leave will commence from Thursday, April 1 to Friday, April 23, 2021, both days inclusive.

“While Gov. Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the Governor. (NAN)

