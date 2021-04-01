Akeredolu begins 15-day working vacation

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday, April 1,   a 15-day vacation,  as the installment of his 2021 Annual Leave.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure by Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement said that the governor had transmitted the development in a letter addressed to the Speaker of House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.

According to the statement, the leave will commence from Thursday, April 1 to Friday, April 23, 2021, both days inclusive.

“While Gov. Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Governor, Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will the functions of the office of the Governor.  (NAN)

