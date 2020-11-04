Akeredolu assures Ondo state-owned universities of sustenance

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reassured the three state-owned universities of sustenance, despite the financial challenges confronting the state.

Akeredolu gave the assurance on Wednesday in Akure during a courtesy visit by the management of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba, Akoko (AAUA).

The governor, who said the burden of the three universities was draining the resources of the state, explained that his administration would continue to do its best to sustain them in line with the desire of the people.

‘’Running three universities is not child’s play. We are going through some trying times, particularly financial,” he said.

According to Akeredolu, it is unfortunate that the accreditation of courses will take place in the three universities at the same period in November.