Akeredolu approves renovation of Ondo State Sports Complex

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the renovation of the Ondo State Sporting Complex, Akure, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Dele Ologun, said on Monday.

In a chat with members of the Ondo State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Akure, Ologun said the stadium would get a facelift soon.

“The jobs should be completed within six months after the award of contracts,’’ he said.

Ologun also assured that the sports writers’ association would have representatives in all sporting associations in the state that are supervised by government. (NAN)

