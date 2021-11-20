Akeredolu appoints Prof. Ologunorisa as OAUSTECH VC

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Prof. Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa as the Vice-Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Friday in Akure.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect from Feb. 23, 2022.

“The Governor’s approval of the appointment is in accordance with the powers conferred on him as Visitor to the University in line with the First Schedule, Paragraph 3 (1) and (9) of the Law that established the University.

“The appointment also followed Recommendations and Reports of the University’s Joint Council/Senate Selection Board,” the statement read.

Akeredolu charged Ologunorisa to use his wealth of experience to develop the university. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.