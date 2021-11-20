Akeredolu appoints Prof. Ologunorisa as OAUSTECH VC

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has approved the appointment of Prof. Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa as the Vice-Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa.

This is contained a statement signed by Mr Richard Olatunde, to the governor, on Friday Akure.

According to the statement, the appointment effect from Feb. 23, 2022.

“The Governor’s approval of the appointment is accordance with the powers conferred on him as Visitor to the University line with the First Schedule, Paragraph 3 (1) and (9) of the Law that established the University.

“The appointment also followed Recommendations and Reports of the University’s Joint Council/Senate Selection Board,” the statement read.

Akeredolu charged Ologunorisa to use his wealth of experience to the university. (NAN)

