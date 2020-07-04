Akeredolu appoints Fatusi as Chairman of Ondo state COVID-19 Committee

Share the news













Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Prof. Adesegun Fatusi as the new Chairman of Ondo state Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement by one of his aides, Mr Ojo Oyewamide on Saturday in Akure.

Akeredolu said he believed that the appointment of the highly experienced Professor would help curb the spread of the virus in the state.

“Fatusi who is the current Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, is expected to continue from where our late Medical Hero, Adegbenro stopped.

“His appointment is aimed at preventing a vacuum as the state experiences a disturbing spike of repeated cases of COVID-19.

“He has also served as the Lead Consultant for the development of Nigeria’s national policy on the health and development of adolescents and young persons, national reproductive health policy, and national policy on HIV/AIDS.

“He had served previously, on the Ministerial Committee on Health Sector Reform as well as on the Board of the National Universities Commission (NUC),” he said.

Fatusi appointment followed the death of Dr Wahab Adegbenro who was the state’s Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the Committee.(NAN)

