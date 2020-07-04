Akeredolu appoints Fatusi as Chairman of Ondo state COVID-19 Committee

Gov. Rotimi has approved the appointment of Prof. Adesegun Fatusi as the new Chairman of Ondo state Inter-ministerial on .
This was contained in a statement by one of his aides, Mr Ojo Oyewamide on Saturday in Akure.
said he believed that the appointment of the highly experienced Professor would help curb the spread of the virus in the state.
“Fatusi who is the current Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, is expected to continue from where our late Medical Hero, stopped.
“His appointment is aimed at preventing a vacuum as the state experiences a disturbing spike of repeated cases of .
“He has also served as the Lead Consultant for the development of Nigeria’s national policy on the health and development of adolescents and young persons, national reproductive health policy, and national policy on HIV/AIDS.
“He had served previously, on the Ministerial on Health Sector Reform as well as on the Board of the National Commission (NUC),” he said.
Fatusi appointment followed the death of Dr Wahab who was the state’s for Health and Chairman of the Committee.(NAN)


