Akeredolu appoints 7 new board directors

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of seven directors to represent the state on the board of some companies.

Mr Donald Ojogo, State Commissioner for Information and Orientation made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Thursday.

Akeredolu said the directors are; Dr Remi Olatubora and High Chief Stephen Arowojolu for Ore Irele Oil Palm Company Ltd. while Mr Faloye Adefolahan was appointed into EPL Sunshine Ltd.

”Pastor Olugbenga Olumolawa for FCA- EPL Sunshine Ltd; Mr Yisa Bakare for Jonvic Quadknight Sunhine Ltd; Prince Olabiyi Poroye, appointed into the Alpha 3D Company Ltd; and Hon. Stephen Olemija for Alpha 3D Company Ltd, ” he said.

The governor congratulated the new appointees and urged them to protect the interest of the state in their respective companies.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to facilitate, promote, manage and support domestic and foreign direct investments for social and economic development of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...