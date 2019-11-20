Akeredolu, Alumni President canvass support for FUTA

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has canvassed support for the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA, and promised to further the cause of the institution.

Speaking through the Special Adviser on Energy, Mr. Olatunji Ariyomo, who represented him as Special Guest of Honour at the inauguration of new executives of the institution’s Alumni association on Tuesday, the Governor encouraged them to keep the FUTA flag flying.

He assured the Association that the FUTA South gate road would be reconstructed very soon, to ensure free flow of traffic, while promising to continue to use his good offices to further the cause of FUTA.

Akeredolu charged the Alumni leaders to always reach out to their members within and outside the country in order to have a bigger pool of resources to execute projects for the good of FUTA.

On his part, the reelected president of the Association, Comrade Olaitan Adesomoju said it will continue to evolve new ways and strategies to give back to the institution and contribute to its development.

He said the role of Alumni Associations should be to support the institutions where members were molded and FUTA Alumni will continue to make this its credo of service.

Adesomoju said the Association within the last two years had galvanized all resources home and abroad for the development of FUTA, adding that the outstanding amongst the numerous progress made is the establishment of FUTA Alumni Trust Board with the mandate to generate N 1 billion for developmental interventions in FUTA.

He said under his watch, the Alumni Association has gone into collaborations with the University Management to establish a commercial farm, and also organize an annual entrepreneurship and empowerment programme for the students.

The President said the Association will not relent on its mission to expand its frontiers and bring more members on board.

He urged members to contribute to the consolidation of the growth of the University through grants to the University, scholarship awards to students , execution of projects to boost municipal services and serving as mentors to students and new members.

He thanked the University Management for its unflinching support whenever called upon.

He said members support for the Association financially at chapter, branch and national level is the only way to consolidate the progress recorded so far.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape congratulated the re-elected executive council members and urged them to continue the good work they are doing.

The Vice Chancellor said Adesomoju and his team did excellently well in the first term and urged them to surpass their first term achievements.

He advised the alumni leaders to always reach out to members, carry them along and keep them informed on all developments of the Association.

Professor Fuwape said FUTA Alumni has keyed into the major role of Alumni which is to support the growth and development of institutions which produced them.