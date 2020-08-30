Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport: Igbo professional group hails Buhari

An Igbo professional group, Nzuko Umunna, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reopening the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, which was shut for reconstruction on August 24, 2019.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Ngozi Odumuko, Coordinator and Paschal Mbanefo, Secretary and issued on Sunday.

“We note that the reopening of the airport is indeed auspicious, as it will ameliorate the hardships hitherto faced by both local and international travellers and foster the ease of doing business. This is moreso as the airport is the traditional gateway to the Eastern heartland.

“We commend the quality of work at the airport which has been adjudged by experts as being of international standard. We also note the construction of facilities which had hitherto been lacking at the airport facility such as perimeter fencing and air field lighting for day and night operations. These facilities are bound to improve safety and security at the airport.

“Nzuko Umunna commends President Muhammadu Buhari for the speedy approval of N10 Billion for the project. We also thank the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for his zealous commitment to the runway reconstruction effort which made the reopening a reality.

“We must thank the Managing Director & Chief Executive of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu for his hands-on oversight of the day-to-day construction as well as his counterpart at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu for ensuring seamless installation of brand new instrument landing systems at the airport.

“The Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji went beyond the call of duty in ensuring the timely completion of the project. The role played by other National Assembly members cannot be forgotten in a hurry. It is equally noteworthy that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and his Science and Technology counterpart, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu visited the airport to inspect the reconstruction. We commend them for their efforts.

“There is no gainsaying that the South East Governors under the aegis of the South East Governors Forum (SEGF) – ably led by Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi – played a pivotal role in making the reconstruction and rehabilitation effort a reality. Also worthy of special mention is Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi whose uncommon commitment to the project was in bold relief.

“The synergy between the SEGF and Ohanaeze Ndigbo ably led by Dr. Nnia Nwodo in delivering the project is a veritable template that should be cemented for greater development.

“It is instructive that Nzuko Umunna played a critical role in the design and construction effort. Not only was our “Nzuko Umunna Enugu Airport Intervention Committee” embraced by the South East Governors Forum in driving the project, the Forum graciously appointed our highly respected Chairman of our committee, Engr. Chris Okoye as Chairman of the “South East Governors Forum Akanu Ibiam International Airport Rehabilitation/ Palliative Committee.

“While thanking the SEGF for this groundbreaking partnership which has wrought the success that we all celebrate today, we must especially thank Engr. Okoye and other members of the committees for their immense and selfless sacrifice towards berthing the reconstruction exercise.

“We also commend all other stakeholders that made this reopening a reality, while urging the Federal Government to apply the same level of commitment and resources towards the international terminal and international cargo terminal slated for completion by CCECC at the end of the year,” the statement reads in full.