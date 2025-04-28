Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to Reopen Monday After Emergency Repairs

Flight operations at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, are set to resume on Monday, April 28, following the successful completion of emergency runway repairs, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced.

The airport, a key gateway for the South-East region, was temporarily closed after the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) discovered a significant rupture on the runway’s asphalt surface on April 18. Citing safety concerns, FAAN ordered the immediate suspension of operations to allow for critical repairs.

Initially scheduled for completion by May 6, the rehabilitation project was fast-tracked, with engineers working round-the-clock to ensure an earlier reopening. According to FAAN officials, the repairs have now been certified complete, and the runway has been declared safe for landings and takeoffs.

In a statement issued by Mrs. Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN expressed gratitude to all airport users and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation throughout the closure. The Authority also apologised for the inconvenience caused, reaffirming that the decision was made in the paramount interest of public safety.

“FAAN remains committed to ensuring safe skies, secure airports, and seamless travel for all,” Mrs. Orah stated.

The reopening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport is expected to restore normal air traffic to Enugu and its environs, providing relief to travelers and boosting economic activities in the region.