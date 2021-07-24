Akanni Aluko cautions NASS against attempt to gag media

Chief Akanni Aluko, a renowned business mogul and Publisher of the defunct Third Eye Newspapers, has cautioned the National Assembly against an attempt to gag the media, saying such will fail.

Aluko gave the warning while speaking with newsmen on Saturday at his Monatan residence in Ibadan area of Oyo State, saying “nobody can kill the press, irrespective of the attempt made”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aluko had on Friday celebrated his 78th birthday with friends and family in Ibadan.

NAN reports that the Media Bill sponsored by Rep. Segun Odebunmi (APC-Surulere/Ogo-Oluwa), had generated heated debate by media professionals, describing it as an attempt to gag the media.

Odebunmi, also, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation, had, however, promised at different fora to drop the Bill.

Aluko said that the bill would smear the image of the sponsor.

He said that sponsor of the bill had failed to realise that President Muhammadu Buhari would not do anything to suppress, bully or criminalise the media.

“Though, the sponsor of the bill had said that he was withdrawing the controversial Bill temporarily; Odebunmi’s intention is to silence the media and render it powerless.

“Even, if passed by the National Assembly, it is certain that the President will never ascent to such obnoxious Bill that were meant to strangulate the media, Oxygen of the nation’s democracy.

“Odebunmi can’t assume what the president wants. He wanted to take the President for granted, but was wrong.

“The President is a man of the people, even, if the House pass such anti-media bill, the President cannot ascent to it.

“So, let’s leave him to that. You don’t need to kill the press that we all used to achieve fame, and which the younger generation too can use to get to the top,” he said.

Aluko recounted how he had been ill in the last 21 years, thanking God for allowing him to attain the age of 78 years.

“Today (Friday) is a milestone in my life, very wonderful; I thank only God for allowing me to reach 78.

“It has not been easy, I have been ill for the past 21 years.

“Look at me as if nothing has been wrong, except for few things, but God is taking care. I must continue to thank God for this wonderful gift of life,” the publisher said.

Aluko then prayed that Almighty God would grant Nigeria leaders the wisdom to lead the nation in the right path. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...