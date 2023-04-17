Akande-Sadipe felicitates with Oyo APC chairman, Omodewu @60

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Mrs Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Member, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency in Oyo State, has congratulated the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Party Chairman, Hon. Isaac Omodewu on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Akande-Sadipe, Mr Olamilekan Olusada and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Olusada quoted Akande-Sadipe to have described Omodewu as a dedicated and selfless leader.

Akande-Sadipe, who is the only female federal lawmaker from the state and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, said Omodewu was a pillar of support to APC in the state.

”Today, I join many others in celebrating the State Party Chairman, Omodewu, as he marks his 60th birthday.

”He has been a pillar of support to the APC in Oyo State, and his commitment to the party’s success is unwavering.

”As he celebrates this milestone, I cannot but appreciate him for his honesty and leadership style, which has been nothing short of remarkable.

”I am confident that under his watch, the APC in Oyo State will restrategise and grow from strength to strength,” she said.

She, therefore, prayed for God’s continued blessings, good health and prosperity on Omodewu’s life.(NAN)