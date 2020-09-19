Akaeze-Ukwu tragedy: Buhari condoles with govt, people of Ebonyi

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences to the government and people of Ebonyi State over the Akaeze-Ukwu tragedy that claimed several lives.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

“We are saddened and aggrieved at this colossal loss of human lives,” he said.

According to the president, the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with the families of the victims of the accident.

He commended the Ebonyi government for spearheading the rescue and also hailed efforts by neighbouring state governments in that regard.(NAN)

