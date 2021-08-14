Akabe redeems pledge to Nasarawa United in spite of Cup final loss

Emmanuel Akabe, the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, has redeemed the pledge he made to Nasarawa United Football Club players prior to their 2021 Aiteo Cup final match.

Eche Amos, the club’s Media Officer, disclosed this in a statement in Lafia on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Akabe had made the pledge to the players before the match at the Samuel Ogbemudua Stadium in Benin City on Sunday.

Akabe was the leader of the Nasarawa state government delegation to the match against Bayelsa United.

He had pledged 500 dollars for each goal scored and 1,000 dollars should Nasarawa United win the match.

NAN reports that Nasarawa United however later lost the match 4-3 via a penalty kicks shootout after playing out a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time.

“Akabe, impressed by the team’s performance, said Nasarawa United lost the trophy but not the game, and he went ahead to redeem the pledge of 2,000 dollars to the team on Thursday.

‘The 2,000 dollars’ gift was for the team’s sterling performance in regulation time in spite of their loss via a penalty kicks shootout and for the two goals scored by Chinedu Ohanachom and Aliyu Abdullahi,” Amos stated.

He added that the club’s acting captain, Danlami Umar, while responding on behalf of the players, thanked the deputy governor immensely for the gesture.

”Umar promised that they would reward his benevolence with laurels in the coming season.”(NAN)

