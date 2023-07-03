Ajulo commends Tinubu over renaming of Airports after Awolowo, Aliyu others

By Femi Ogunshola

Dr Kayode Ajulo, a renowned constitutional lawyer and rights activist, has commended President Bola Tinubu for renaming the Port-Hacourt Airport after the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Ajulo said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday that renaming some federal airports after patriotic personalities who contributed to the growth of the country through meritorious services was commendable.

He said the decision of Tinubu to sustain the exercise established by former President Muhammadu Buhari to honour memories of Awolowo and other Nigerians who stood for egalitarianism, nationalism and equity was apt.

“The President has demonstrated that he is following in the good and lofty steps of his predecessors and notable Yoruba leaders.

“In spite the difference between Awolowo and his successor, Chief Ladoke Akintola, the latter completed the projects initiated by his predecessor among which were the Cocoa House in Ibadan and OAU in Ife,” he stated.

It would be recalled that the President on June 26 renamed Port-Harcourt Airport after the late first Premier of the old Western region, Awolowo.

Others who benefited included Muhammad Sanusi, Dutse Airport; Chuba Okadigbo, Ebonyi Airport; Brig. Zakari Maimalari, Gombe Airport; and Dr Olumuyiwa Aliu, former President, Council International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Ondo Airport, among others.

Ajulo said renaming the Port-Harcourt airport after Awolowo is significant to history, that the government made the matching choice of federal airport to rename after the indisputable leader of Yoruba.

“This will build a more cohesive relationship between the tribes of Nigeria as witnessed in the naming of Abuja International Airport after the first President of Nigeria and an Igbo man, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“The Lagos International Airport in the South was also named after a former Head of State and Fulani man, Murtala Muhammed, the location is also a reminder of significant history,” he said.

Ajulo said it was at Port-Harcourt that Awolowo, during one of his campaigns, called for equal rights and opportunities for minority groups in Nigeria and foretold that someone from the group would lead the country as President one day.

In the same vein, Ajulo described renaming Akure Airport after the Ondo State-born expert in Aeronautical Engineering and Aviation Law, Dr Olumuyiwa Aliu, as rewarding.

He commended Aliu for his estimable and immeasurable contributions to the growth of aviation industry in Nigeria, Africa and the world.

He also urged the government to consider Aliu for a National Award, describing him as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria.

He said Tinubu’s decision to sustain some laudable programmes of his predecessor, had shown determination to unite the country across all divides and reinforced his belief in continuity and one Nigeria. (NAN)

